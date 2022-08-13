B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $22,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 184,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.4 %

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Shares of OTIS traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.75. 1,758,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,216. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.31.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.