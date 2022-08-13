B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 1,276 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Intuit were worth $38,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 103,642 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.17.

INTU stock traded up $7.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $486.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $412.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.59. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.70. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

