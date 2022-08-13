B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $104.89 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 61,478 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.4% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $104,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in BlackRock by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,713,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,846,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $23.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $751.83. 766,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $638.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $684.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

