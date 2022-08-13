B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,620 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,779 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $44,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 625 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 865 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.00.

NYSE:UNH traded up $10.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $543.70. 1,981,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,424. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.10. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $508.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

