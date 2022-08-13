B. Riley Lowers UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Price Target to $24.00

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

UMH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point set a $26.50 price target on UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

UMH Properties Price Performance

UMH Properties stock opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. UMH Properties has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.21.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

In other news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,387.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,615 shares of company stock valued at $50,384. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

