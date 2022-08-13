B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV) Short Interest Down 41.0% in July

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BRIV traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 53.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the fourth quarter worth about $1,475,000. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B. Riley Principal 250 Merger

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

