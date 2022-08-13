BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) vs. Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Head-To-Head Survey

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ruth’s Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BAB pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth’s Hospitality Group 8.54% 31.74% 8.47% BAB 12.27% 13.25% 8.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and BAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

90.5% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ruth’s Hospitality Group and BAB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 1 2 1 3.00 BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus target price of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 37.78%. Given Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ruth’s Hospitality Group is more favorable than BAB.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and BAB’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth’s Hospitality Group $429.12 million 1.58 $42.28 million $1.22 16.46 BAB $3.07 million N/A $650,000.00 $0.05 18.60

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. Ruth’s Hospitality Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats BAB on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients. As of February 24, 2022, it had approximately 150 company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ruth's Chris Steak House, Inc. and changed its name to Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. in May 2008. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. The company's MFM brand comprise of various freshly baked muffins and coffees; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café featuring specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. Its SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 68 franchise units and 4 licensed units in operation in 20 states. BAB, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

