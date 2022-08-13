Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.00 million, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 111.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth $47,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

