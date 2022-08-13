Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the July 15th total of 370,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Banca Mediolanum from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.00 ($8.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

OTCMKTS BNMDF remained flat at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. Banca Mediolanum has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

