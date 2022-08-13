Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Up 121.4% in July

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 121.4% from the July 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBVA. UBS Group reduced their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,883,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,954 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.9% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 23,355,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,332,000 after purchasing an additional 204,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,299,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,225,000 after purchasing an additional 651,906 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,956,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after purchasing an additional 31,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,835,000 after buying an additional 414,352 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,638,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.