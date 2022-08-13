Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Announces — Dividend of $0.04

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.03.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $6.01 on Friday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after buying an additional 5,129,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after buying an additional 198,058 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 178,833 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 48.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 37,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter worth about $157,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on BSBR. TheStreet lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

