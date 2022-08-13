Band Protocol (BAND) Hits Market Capitalization of $63.80 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00007411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $63.80 million and approximately $21.78 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Band Protocol Profile

BAND is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Band Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

