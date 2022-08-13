Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Citigroup

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BAND. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.67.

BAND stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,063.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,105 shares of company stock worth $22,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth about $919,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bandwidth by 255.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 46,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 31.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 133.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 90,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

