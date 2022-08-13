Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,250 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.5% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,003,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Bank of America by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,975,000 after buying an additional 2,228,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.
Bank of America Price Performance
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bank of America Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
