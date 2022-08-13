Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 209.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,526 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $12,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at $559,056.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,029 shares of company stock worth $531,326. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

