Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 426,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,457,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.18% of Oak Street Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSH opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,543,270 shares in the company, valued at $43,165,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,543,270 shares in the company, valued at $43,165,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 96,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $1,792,302.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,796,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,346,789.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,168,523 shares of company stock worth $30,526,325. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSH. Argus began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

