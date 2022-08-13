Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 650,087 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $13,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,672,505,000 after buying an additional 142,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,302,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,200,000 after buying an additional 144,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,619,000 after buying an additional 60,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,419,000 after buying an additional 344,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,734,000 after buying an additional 266,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK opened at $202.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,704,620. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

