Bank of Nova Scotia Has $12.78 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,137 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,096,000 after buying an additional 212,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,986,000 after buying an additional 134,436 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,931,000 after buying an additional 140,377 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,800,000 after buying an additional 143,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,006,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,726,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $149.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.13. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

