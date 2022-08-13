Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 208.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,924 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.12% of Manhattan Associates worth $10,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 40.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $149.99 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64 and a beta of 1.87.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MANH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

