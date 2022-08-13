Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.24% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $14,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,975,000 after buying an additional 102,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 673,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 423,862 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 459,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 96,077 shares during the last quarter. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,675,845.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,113,146.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 80.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

PPC stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.88. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

