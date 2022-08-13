Barclays Cuts Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $36.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ENR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Energizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Price Performance

ENR stock opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energizer has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.47 million. Energizer had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,845,000 after purchasing an additional 430,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,351,000 after acquiring an additional 151,355 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,870,000 after acquiring an additional 374,567 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,740,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,309,000 after acquiring an additional 51,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,673,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,239,000 after purchasing an additional 78,644 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.