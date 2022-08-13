Barclays Increases OSB Group (LON:OSB) Price Target to GBX 815

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 815 ($9.85) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 737.40 ($8.91).
OSB Group Trading Up 1.9 %
LON:OSB opened at GBX 587.50 ($7.10) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 502.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 524.39. The company has a market cap of £2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 783.33. OSB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5.16 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 608.50 ($7.35).
About OSB Group
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.
