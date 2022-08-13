Barclays Lowers PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Price Target to €2.30

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from €2.50 ($2.55) to €2.30 ($2.35) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSTNY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PostNL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cheuvreux upgraded PostNL from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a €3.00 ($3.06) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut PostNL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

PostNL Price Performance

PostNL stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. PostNL has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.25.

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

