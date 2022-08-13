Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Bodycote (LON:BOY)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 595 ($7.19) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($12.45) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.67) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 665 ($8.04) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 766 ($9.26).

Get Bodycote alerts:

Bodycote Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON BOY opened at GBX 613 ($7.41) on Tuesday. Bodycote has a one year low of GBX 499.40 ($6.03) and a one year high of GBX 1,007 ($12.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 572.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 640.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,915.63.

Bodycote Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Bodycote

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,250.00%.

In related news, insider Kevin Boyd purchased 3,000 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 654 ($7.90) per share, for a total transaction of £19,620 ($23,707.10).

Bodycote Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.