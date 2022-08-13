Barclays Trims Western Union (NYSE:WU) Target Price to $17.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WU has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Western Union Trading Up 0.9 %

WU stock opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.89. Western Union has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $22.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Western Union by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

