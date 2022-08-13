Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Baristas Coffee Stock Up 13.2 %
BCCI traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,551. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Baristas Coffee has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03.
Baristas Coffee Company Profile
