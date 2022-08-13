Barrick Gold Co. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

ABX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.33.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$21.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$19.02 and a 1 year high of C$33.50. The company has a market cap of C$37.84 billion and a PE ratio of 15.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.