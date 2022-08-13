Bata (BTA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Bata (BTA) traded down 89.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bata has a total market capitalization of $102,723.96 and $1.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bata has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00019966 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00262033 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000707 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000990 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. The official website for Bata is bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bata Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

