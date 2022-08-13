Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.96. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

