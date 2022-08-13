Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.21-$8.21 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.29 billion-$54.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.85 billion.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. 721,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,853. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $16.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
