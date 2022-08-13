Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.21-$8.21 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.29 billion-$54.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.85 billion.

OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. 721,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,853. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $16.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($84.69) to €85.00 ($86.73) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €96.00 ($97.96) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($86.73) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.33.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

