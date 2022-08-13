Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.21-$8.21 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.29 billion-$54.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.85 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAYRY. Barclays boosted their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($86.73) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($84.69) to €85.00 ($86.73) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €96.00 ($97.96) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.33.

BAYRY traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,853. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $16.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 8.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

