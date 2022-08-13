Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.12

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.12 and traded as high as C$6.50. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$6.42, with a volume of 5,104,615 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.18.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$854.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rodney Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,309,926.44. In related news, Director Mark Bly bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,356,430.96. Also, Senior Officer Rodney Gray bought 20,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 934,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,309,926.44.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

