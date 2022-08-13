B&D White Capital Company LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,649 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 38,069 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 42,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 23,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.69. 661,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,795. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

