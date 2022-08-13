B&D White Capital Company LLC Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

B&D White Capital Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.7% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.63.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,208,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,121. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $252.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $15,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,492,308.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $23,492,308.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,761 shares of company stock worth $40,500,771. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.



