B&D White Capital Company LLC Purchases 102,115 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,115 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC owned 0.74% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $22,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVUV traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.34. 875,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,409. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.04. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $84.59.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.