B&D White Capital Company LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,352,000. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.7% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,807,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE HD traded up $4.20 on Friday, hitting $314.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,821. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.15. The stock has a market cap of $323.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

