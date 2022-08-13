Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.44). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

