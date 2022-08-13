Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.29 million. Belden also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.90-$6.10 EPS.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of BDC stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.11. Belden has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $69.93.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. Belden had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Belden will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $961,503.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,424 shares of company stock worth $1,294,844 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

