Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.52 and last traded at $32.52. Approximately 330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 84,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BLTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.
Belite Bio Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.57.
Belite Bio Company Profile
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Belite Bio (BLTE)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.