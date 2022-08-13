Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 416 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

