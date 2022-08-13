Berger Financial Group Inc Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 294,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,109,000 after acquiring an additional 66,727 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 250,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,621 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 24,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,538,000 after purchasing an additional 66,721 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

