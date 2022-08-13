Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases New Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $1,285,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1,292.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 213,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,623,000 after buying an additional 198,147 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $108.79 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

