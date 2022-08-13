Berger Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 995,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,889,000 after acquiring an additional 277,897 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 644.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,670,000 after acquiring an additional 446,358 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,424,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 419,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after buying an additional 220,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 418,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.