Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.
Shares of BLI stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 6.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85.
Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. Berkeley Lights’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
