Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 6.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. Berkeley Lights’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 8.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 7.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 60,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 4,781.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 67,132 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

