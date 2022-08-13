Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Berkshire Grey had a negative return on equity of 97.12% and a negative net margin of 181.56%.

Berkshire Grey Trading Up 31.7 %

NASDAQ BGRY traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,416,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. Berkshire Grey has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $9.56.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Grey

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Grey by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Berkshire Grey by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Grey by 20.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

