Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Raised to $72.00 at Citigroup

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BERY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.56.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

