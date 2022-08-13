Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Raised to $72.00 at Citigroup

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
BERY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.56.
Berry Global Group Stock Performance
Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
