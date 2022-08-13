Bezant (BZNT) Trading Up 61.5% This Week

Bezant (BZNT) traded up 57.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Bezant coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded 61.5% higher against the US dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $349,045.84 and $3.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,487.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00037406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00128621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00064423 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io.

Bezant Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

