B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-$1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.

B&G Foods Stock Up 0.8 %

BGS stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.26. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 322.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on B&G Foods to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in B&G Foods by 8.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 13.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in B&G Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

