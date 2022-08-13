Bibox Token Price Hits $0.0255 on Major Exchanges (BIX)

Bibox Token (BIX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Bibox Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Bibox Token has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $2.40 million worth of Bibox Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bibox Token has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,477.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004097 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00037515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00128402 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00064587 BTC.

Bibox Token (CRYPTO:BIX) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Bibox Token’s total supply is 235,972,808 coins and its circulating supply is 85,430,525 coins. The official website for Bibox Token is www.bibox.com. The Reddit community for Bibox Token is /r/Bibox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bibox Token’s official Twitter account is @Bibox365 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biboxcoin is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Bibox platform, a pure cryptocurrency exchange. Bibox is an AI-enhanced encrypted digital asset exchange, the platform uses an advanced distributed cluster system to ensure its handling capacity of more than 10 million users and enhance its huge error tolerance. “

