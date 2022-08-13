Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Down 7.7%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.25 and last traded at $26.25. 2,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 221,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $69.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 533.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

